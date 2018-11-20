Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Gunman kills 3 at Chicago hospital

A police officer, a doctor and a pharmaceutical assistant were killed after a Monday afternoon shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

Why the Dow keeps sinking

The gloom-and-doom on Wall Street has wiped out the stock market's gains for the year.

Harper Woods police: BB gun-wielding vandals damage 2 dozen vehicles

Police in Harper Woods say at least two dozen vehicles have been damaged by someone firing BB guns.

Rain will bring much-needed relief to California fires, but also new dangers

For the first time since the Camp Fire started its deadly rampage 11 days ago, rain will stifle some of the flames.

Metro Detroit weather: Light snow Tuesday morning, another coating Wednesday

The roads are mainly wet and not icy, but temps are subfreezing in our North Zone and some icy roads north of M-59 will be tricky this morning. Either way, expect your drive to take a little longer. Skies become partly sunny to partly cloudy and we stay cool without much growth at all from the numbers outside this morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.