Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 21, 2018

Metro Detroit Thanksgiving airport travel: Live look at DTW with flight updates

During the Thanksgiving travel period more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected this year compared to 2017, Detroit Metro Airport officials announced.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, dry Wednesday; single-digit wind chills on Thanksgiving

More cool air is moving in today as we start with morning temps in the low to mid-30s.

Michigan State Police eye impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding in holiday weekend crackdown

Michigan State Police are launching a holiday weekend crackdown on dangerous driving. Operation C.A.R.E. is a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic crashes and fatalities on highways across the country. It began in 1977 as a collaborative effort between the MSP and the Indiana State Police.

Driver leads police on chase before crashing along Joy Road in Redford Township

A driver led police on a chase through several Wayne County communities early Wednesday morning before crashing into a pole along Joy Road in Redford Township.

Top Republicans slam Trump for statement backing Saudi Arabia

Top Senate Republicans slammed President Donald Trump for his statement backing Saudi Arabia in the wake of the death and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

