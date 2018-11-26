Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

General Motors: Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission to be idled

General Motors announced Monday morning that it is shuttering several plants including the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant and the Warren Transmission Operations.

Metro Detroit weather: Areas north of M-59 expected to get several inches of snow

Snow is coming down in many of your neighborhoods, while rain is holding on for some of our southern counties, while still others are going from rain to snow.

Ex-Michigan State president Simon to be arraigned on charges stemming from Nassar scandal

The former president of Michigan State University is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges that she lied to police in the investigation of former USA Gymnastics and university doctor Larry Nassar.

Westbound I-96 reopens in Livonia after trooper shoots chase suspect

The westbound lanes of I-96 have reopened at Levan Road for a Michigan State Police trooper-involved shooting.

2 jump from 2nd-floor apartment fire in Ann Arbor; 3 hospitalized

A mother and her two children were rushed to a hospital after escaping a fire at their home Monday morning on Partridge Path in Ann Arbor.

