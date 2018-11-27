Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

11-year-old boy shot in Pontiac: Boy was inside house when gunfire erupted outside

An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Pontiac.

Metro Detroit weather: Tuesday starts with wind chills in teens

A wind chilly start to your Tuesday, but dry conditions will greet you as you hit the road this morning.

US officials: It's OK to eat some romaine, look for labels

It's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again, U.S. health officials said. Just check the label.

General Motors' decision to cut workers, idle plants draws criticism from officials

The decision by General Motors to cut workers and idle plants is drawing criticism from both the president and the prime minister of Canada.

Trump claims migrants grab children to cross southern border for favored status

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that some adults had "grabbed" children at the Southwestern border to better their chances of entering the US while confronting federal agents during an incident Sunday that resulted in the use of tear gas.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.