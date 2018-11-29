Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Former Monroe County judge sentenced for prostitution case

Michigan State Police troopers uncovered evidence that Judge Jarod Calkins was having women meet him at a hotel to engage in sexual activity for money.

Tesla to increase production, lower price

Automotive technology company Tesla will beef up its production schedules, producing more cars to meet with increased demand.

New plan would end Michigan's bottle deposit law

Under the plan, the state’s bottle deposit law would end on Dec. 31, 2022.

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia, according to The Associated Press.

Metro Detroit weather: Chance for snow showers Thursday afternoon, evening

Mostly cloudy and cool to start your Thursday around Metro Detroit with temps in the mid 20s as you head out with a lighter breeze this morning and wind chills teens to low 20s.

