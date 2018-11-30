Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Westland police hear shot fired while serving search warrant in Detroit, officials say

Westland police said they heard a gunshot while serving a search warrant in Detroit for a delivery causing death, according to authorities.

Massive data breach reported at Marriott's Starwood hotels; 500 million guests affected

The information of as many as 500 million people staying at Starwood hotels has been compromised and Marriott says it's uncovered unauthorized access that's been taking place within its Starwood network since 2014.

Trump's whirlwind G20 set to begin after he cancels Putin meeting

President Donald Trump was only a half-hour into his nine-hour flight to the G20 summit here in the Argentine capital when he decided to pull the plug on the most hotly anticipated moment of his trip: a lengthy face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Detroit police chief, fire department union president spar over first responder safety

Detroit police Chief James Craig is firing back over criticism that his officers are too slow to respond to 911 calls.

Metro Detroit weather: Warming temps Friday, rainy weekend ahead

Some light rain and snow will move through early this morning and with temps near freezing, we need to watch out for icy spots.

