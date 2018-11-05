Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Sheriff's Office identifies man shot, killed by Shelby Township police officer

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Saturday morning by a Shelby Township police officer.

Sheriff's Office identifies man shot, killed by St. Clair Shores police

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night by police in St. Clair Shores.

SE Michigan weather: Chance for sun Monday, rain returns Tuesday

The weather will have significant implications to your voting on Tuesday, as well as your yard work plans this weekend.

ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

ClickOnDetroit will be your resource for the 2018 Michigan General Election.

US officially reimposes all sanctions lifted under 2015 Iran nuclear deal

The United States officially reimposed all penalties that had been lifted as part of the Iranian nuclear deal as the Trump administration added nearly 700 targets, including 50 Iranian financial institutions, to a sanctions list Monday.

