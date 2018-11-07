Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer elected as state's next governor
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the race for Michigan governor on Tuesday.
Michigan Election 2018: Republicans appear to hold State House, Senate
Republicans appear poised to retain majorities in Michigan's State Senate and House of Representatives based on unofficial results.
Democrat Debbie Stabenow re-elected to U.S. Senate for 4th term
Democrat Debbie Stabenow has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate for the fourth time, beating Republican challenger John James.
Metro Detroit weather: Cool and windy Wednesday with snow chances Friday
A few lake enhanced showers this morning coming from these gusty winds off of Lake Michigan.
Police search for man wanted for Happy's Pizza arson
Police are working to identify a man wanted in connection to an arson at a Happy's Pizza on the city’s east side.
