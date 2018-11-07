Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer elected as state's next governor

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the race for Michigan governor on Tuesday.

Michigan Election 2018: Republicans appear to hold State House, Senate

Republicans appear poised to retain majorities in Michigan's State Senate and House of Representatives based on unofficial results.

Democrat Debbie Stabenow re-elected to U.S. Senate for 4th term

Democrat Debbie Stabenow has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate for the fourth time, beating Republican challenger John James.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool and windy Wednesday with snow chances Friday

A few lake enhanced showers this morning coming from these gusty winds off of Lake Michigan.

Police search for man wanted for Happy's Pizza arson

Police are working to identify a man wanted in connection to an arson at a Happy's Pizza on the city’s east side.

