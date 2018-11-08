Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

California bar shooting: 13 people killed, gunman identified as 28-year-old man

A hooded gunman wearing all black opened fire at a country dance bar holding a weekly "college night" in Southern California, using a handgun and a smoke device to kill 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing, authorities said Thursday.

Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking to hire up to 25 part-time snowplow drivers to augment its full-time staff for the winter this year.

Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

State police: Truck driver killed in crash on westbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road

State police said a preliminary crash investigation has revealed that a semi truck started to have engine problems on westbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road.

Jeff Sessions forced out as attorney general by Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out Wednesday as the country's chief law enforcement officer after enduring more than a year of blistering and personal attacks from President Donald Trump over his recusal from the Russia investigation.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry conditions Thursday, snow expected Friday

We are waking up to clouds and temps in the low to mid 30s with dry conditions expected all day Thursday.

