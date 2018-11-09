Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Macomb County prepares for winter

The first snow of the season hit the Metro Detroit are Friday morning and Michigan counties are making sure they have salt and plows ready for what's next.

Police: 14-year-old girl abducted, assaulted in Macomb County

Authorities said two unknown men in their 20s to 30s convinced the teen to approach their black four-door car on Lakeside Village Road east of Hayes Road at about 10 a.m.

All schools within Woodhaven-Brownstown School District closed Friday due to threat

All schools within the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District are closed Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 due to a "general threat" to the district, police said.

2 arrested, staff member assaulted in brawl at Fitzgerald High School in Warren

A brawl broke out at the same high school where a student was stabbed to deathearlier this year.

How a night out turned into a night of horror at a bar in California

The Borderline Bar & Grill was packed as patrons danced, watched a Lakers' game or played pool. It was country college night, and people swayed to the beat as music blared through speakers.

Metro Detroit weather: Snowy with sleet on roads Friday morning

Rain and snow are moving up from the south into SE Lower Michigan early on your Friday Morning and this will be tricky in many spots.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.