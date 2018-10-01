Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Wayne County prosecutor announces charging decision in inmate death cases

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy is holding a news conference Monday morning to announce charging decisions regarding two in-custody jail inmate death cases in Ecorse and Westland.

Clinton Township police: Man stole mother's vehicle with 4-year-old girl still inside

A man stole a mother's minivan Monday morning in Clinton Township with a 4-year-old girl still inside.

Outside counsel: 'Reasonable prosecutor' would not bring case against Kavanaugh

In a memorandum to Republican senators, Rachel Mitchell says a "reasonable prosecutor" would not bring a case against Brett Kavanaugh based on Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation given the evidence presented to the Judiciary Committee.

US and Canada reach deal on NAFTA after talks go down to the wire

Canada agreed late Sunday to sign on to a trade deal between the United States and Mexico, revamping the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement after more than a year of tortuous negotiations.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain showers kick off first week of October

Morning rain is mainly in our North Zone or areas north of M-59, where it’s coming down at a pretty good clip.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.