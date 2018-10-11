Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

I-696 construction update: MDOT plans project completion by winter, weather permitting

Construction on I-696 between I-94 and I-75 has resumed after a work stoppage, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said.

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on Detroit's east side

A Detroit police officer fired at the subject in the 5000 block of Rohns Street on Wednesday night.

Archdiocese of Detroit removes priest due to credible allegations of sexual abuse

A retired priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit has been restricted from any public ministry because of credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors, according to the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Nurses at University of Michigan ratify 3-year contract

Union nurses have ratified a 3-year contract agreement with the University of Michigan that they describe as strong and patient-centered.

Michael smashes Florida homes; more damage emerging

In the decimated city of Callaway, pieces of obliterated houses litter rain-drenched roads. Every telephone pole in sight has snapped in half.

Metro Detroit weather: Back to reality with cooler temps

A cold front is sweeping through Metro Detroit on Thursday morning as temps slowly drop from the 60s into the upper 50s, and that’s where they will stay all day.

