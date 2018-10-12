Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan State University student killed in East Lansing shooting

A 22-year-old Michigan State University student from Texas was killed Friday in a shooting at an East Lansing apartment.

I-696 construction in Oakland County: Closure between US-24 and I-75 this weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hoping the weather will cooperate this weekend and allow construction workers to finish work on eastbound I-696 between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and I-75 in Oakland County.

Westin Detroit Metro Airport hotel workers vote to join strike with Book Cadillac workers

Friday marks the 6th day that Unite Here Local 24 union members are on strike at the Marriott-operated Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit.

Jury to deliberate in case of Rochester Hills man who fired at teen asking for directions

Jury deliberations are expected to get underway Friday in the case of a Rochester Hills man who is shown on video firing a gun at a teenager who was lost and looking for directions.

Schuette tells woman in video: 'I will do anything you want'

Bill Schuette, the Republican candidate for governor, is responding to a video clip from 1989, saying he regrets telling a woman, "I will do anything you want."

Michael's death toll rises to 11, including 5 dead in Virginia

The devastation left by Hurricane Michael in several states is still coming into focus, with coastal Florida cities destroyed beyond recognition, and homes, businesses and agriculture torn or swamped inland from Georgia to Virginia.

Metro Detroit weather: Evening showers possible Friday, cool weekend in 50s

It’s a cool start in the low 40s as you head out and about Metro Detroit under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

