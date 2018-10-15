Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Farmington Hills apartment complex

Farmington Hills police officers are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Morning showers, breezy Monday

Morning rain showers will slow you down as you head out on Monday morning around Metro Detroit. These are very light rain showers expected to stick around until 11 a.m. as a cold front slides through.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist may lose Detroit property

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist II is committing to finish renovating an unoccupied, blighted apartment building he owns in Detroit after nearby residents complained to an online news outlet.

Crews are searching Hurricane Michael's ruins for at least 30 people

It's been five days since Hurricane Michael decimated Mexico Beach, Florida, and dozens of residents are still nowhere to be found.

Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James to debate Monday

Senator Debbie Stabenow will face off against Republican candidate John James in a debate Monday afternoon at Motor City Casino in Detroit.

