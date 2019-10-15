Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Major developments emerge in UAW-GM strike

After 30 days on strike, there are major developments in the negotiations between General Motors and the United Automobile Workers. Local 4 has confirmed GM leadership officials have paid a visit to the national contract talks at the Renaissance Center in Downtown Detroit. This could be a sign that a tentative agreement is near.

