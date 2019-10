DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

UAW-GM strike: Union leaders to vote on tentative agreement today

Officials with the United Automobile Workers and General Motors announced they have achieved a proposed tentative agreement Wednesday.

Leaders are expected to vote on the tentative agreement Thursday, the 31st day of what is the longest strike for the union since the 1970s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.