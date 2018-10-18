Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man arrested in connection with Dearborn doctor beaten unconscious

Dearborn police have arrested a man on charges of violently attacking a doctor.

Washington Post publishes 'last piece' by missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi

In a note at the top of the column, published late Wednesday, Post Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah wrote that she "held off publishing it because we hoped Jamal would come back to us."

Detroit Pistons' pay tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Pistons used their opening night at the LCA to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Safety regulators investigate Ford pickup trucks

Federal investigators are looking into 2017 F-250s and F-350s on suspicion of faulty tailgates that can potentially open while the truck is in motion.

Worker finds cremated remains inside Cantrell Funeral Home

Another disturbing discovery was made inside the former Cantrell Funeral Home on Detroit's east side.

SE Michigan weather: Sunshine with lows in 50s on Thursday

Sunshine will help our highs get into the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal, but again, a really nice day on tap.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.