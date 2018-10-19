Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearly $1 billion for Friday night's drawing.

The $970 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot.

Macomb County Sheriff: Jail doctor performed sexual misconduct with 3 female inmates

Dr. Steven Cogswell, 53, of Waterford, is charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, each count a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Anonymous tip reported corpses inside Cantrell Funeral Home 45 days ago

State inspectors revealed they were first alerted there could be remains inside the closed business 45 days ago, but despite that tip, the building was never thoroughly searched.

Fire burns at apartment building on Pontiac Trail in Wixom

An apartment building was burning Friday morning along Pontiac Trail in Wixom, forcing residents to evacuate.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers expected Friday evening

It's a nice start to Friday with clear to partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 30s to low 40s as you head out and about early today.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.