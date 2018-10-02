Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

6 people hit by pickup truck during 'Fight for $15' rally in Flint

Multiple people were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning during a "Fight for $15" rally in Flint.

State police: Semi truck rolled onto vehicle on northbound I-75 in Detroit

A semi truck rolled onto a vehicle Tuesday morning on northbound I-75 at Caniff Street in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heavy rain to turn to light showers

Heavy rain and thundershowers are the reason for your interrupted sleep early on this Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

Federal agency issues warning about weakening emission standards

A federal agency is issuing a dire warning about the possible effects of weakening car emission and fuel economy standards.

Tasty Tuesday: Empire Kitchen and Cocktails

Empire Kitchen and Cocktails is the reigning royalty in Brush Park. It's a neighborhood spot with something for princes and peasants.

