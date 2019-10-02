Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Starting Wednesday, Michigan vape shops will no longer be able to sell flavored e-cigarettes without being fined or serving possible jail time. The heath risks of these e-cigarettes are still unknown but proven to be dangerous. Vape businesses are against the ruling, stating the emergency ruling goes against the state's normal lawmaking process. They have been seeking a temporary restraining order on the ban.

