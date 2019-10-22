Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Police: 6-year-old boy, 35-year-old father found dead in apparent Port Huron murder-suicide

Police in Port Huron made a tragic discovery Monday night when they found a father and son dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Officers made a welfare check on a home on Cooper Avenue and found a 6-year-old dead inside. Officers also found the body of the boy's father.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.