Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Secret Service: 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton intercepted

The United State Secret Service said it intercepted two suspicious packages on Tuesday and Wednesday that were addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County and to former President Barack Obama.

Woman's body found on Shook Road in Harrison Township

A woman was found dead Wednesday morning on Shook Road in Harrison Township.

Detroit teen's ATV death trial opens with prosecutors questioning use of Taser

The prosecution came out swinging Tuesday in the trial of a former Michigan State Police trooper charged in the death of a Detroit teenager.

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear skies Wednesday

High pressure settling over the western Great Lakes has cleared our skies, except for over parts of the Thumb where north-northwest winds coming across Lake Huron continue to bring patches of clouds across that area.

Saudi Crown Prince to make first public comments since Khashoggi crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will speak at Riyadh's showcase investment conference on Wednesday, a senior organizer told CNN, hours after Saudi officials offered a new accounting of the events surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's death.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.