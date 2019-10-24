Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

5 people, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after house fire on Pembroke Avenue in Detroit

Five people and one firefighter were transported to a hospital Thursday morning after a house fire in northwest Detroit.

Officials said three girls -- 4 months, 2 years and 4 years old -- and a 3-year-old boy were transported due to smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unclear.

