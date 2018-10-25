Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Another smash-and-grab attempted at Warren liquor store, but thieves get nothing

Thieves used a Dodge Ram pickup truck to smash into a party store Thursday morning on 9 Mile Road at Marmon Street in Warren.

Cougar captured on DNR camera in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The DNR said these images were reviewed and verified by their cougar team. The images were captured at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Who got what, when: A timeline of when bombs found

A number of similar crude explosive devices have been sent since Monday to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, other top political figures and CNN's New York offices.

Saudi prosecutors now say killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned

Saudi prosecutors say the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned, state-run media reported Thursday.

Halloween weather forecast for Metro Detroit: Shower chance in the evening

This week’s computer models are now speeding up a front that appeared would hold off until Thursday.

