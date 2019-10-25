Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

UAW-GM contract vote results due Friday

Friday is the 40th day of the United Auto Workers union's national strike against General Motors.

It's the day final votes from UAW members across the state of Michigan and the rest of the country will be tallied. Members are being asked to vote on the tentative contract agreement with GM. We expect to learn if the deal has been approved by Friday evening.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.