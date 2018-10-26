Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Suspicious package sent to NJ Sen. Cory Booker, FBI says

Suspicious packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper -- and similar in appearance to pipe bomb devices sent to other prominent Democrats -- have been intercepted, the FBI said.

President Obama visits Detroit today to campaign for Michigan Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will be the headliner Friday evening at Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest

The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral.

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?

Thursday's advancing high and mid-level clouds moved in right on schedule, and held through the night.

