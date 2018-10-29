Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Synagogue officials split on potential Trump visit to Pittsburgh

Leaders of Tree of Life Synagogue are split on welcoming President Donald Trump to Pittsburgh following Saturday's shooting at the house of worship.

Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Closing arguments today

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of a former Michigan State Police trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser right before the teen crashed an ATV and died.

Suspicious package headed to CNN HQ intercepted

For the third time in a week, a suspicious package has been addressed to CNN. This time, on Monday morning, the package was intercepted in Atlanta, the home to CNN's worldwide headquarters.

What to expect in the case against pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc

On Friday, federal authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc Jr., who was charged with sending 13 pipe bombs targeting prominent members of the Democratic party as well as CNN (a 14th bomb was discovered after the arrest).

Metro Detroit weather: Some sunshine Monday, rain on its way

As expected, our weekend weather was nothing to brag about as the persistent chilly rain really put a damper on outdoor activities.

