Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 3, 2018

Sterling Heights man gets 15 years in prison for starting house fire that killed teen brother

A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for the death of his brother at the family's burning house.

Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford at rally

President Donald Trump for the first time directly mocked Christine Blasey Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by casting doubt on her testimony during a campaign rally.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry Wednesday, rain and storm chances Thursday

It’s a dry start to your Wednesday with some areas dealing with patchy fog mainly which would be worse if we had clear skies and colder temps.

Northville Township police detain person after home invasion; search continues

Police are searching for a man after a home invasion Wednesday morning in Northville Township.

Thieves break into Madison Heights Walgreens, lead police on chase in stolen car

Madison Heights police said thieves broke into a Walgreens pharmacy Wednesday and led officers on a chase in a stolen car.

