Hamtramck man faces judge on charges of sexually assaulting a special needs student

Ibrahim Aljahim, a community liaison for Oakland International High School, appeared in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing. He is accused of taking a student with special needs out of school in September and sexually assaulting him in a car parked nearby.

