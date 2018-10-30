Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Local, national officials decline to appear with Trump in Pittsburgh
Local and national officials are declining to appear with President Donald Trump on Tuesday when he visits a grieving Pittsburgh, where funerals for slain congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue are set to begin.
3 schools on soft lockdown after barricaded situation ends at Ypsilanti Township home
Three schools are on a soft lockdown after a barricaded situation ended at a nearby home in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.
Body found burning near 23rd, Selden streets on Detroit's west side
A police officer patrolling the neighborhood spotted a fire that turned out to be a burning body early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.
Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Awaiting a verdict
Jurors heard closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of a former Michigan State Police trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser right before the teen crashed an ATV and died.
Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for trick-or-treating this Halloween
It's also nice to have decent weather on Halloween. Most years, it's pretty chilly, and more years than not, there's a chance of rain.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.