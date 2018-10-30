Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Local, national officials decline to appear with Trump in Pittsburgh

Local and national officials are declining to appear with President Donald Trump on Tuesday when he visits a grieving Pittsburgh, where funerals for slain congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue are set to begin.

3 schools on soft lockdown after barricaded situation ends at Ypsilanti Township home

Three schools are on a soft lockdown after a barricaded situation ended at a nearby home in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.

Body found burning near 23rd, Selden streets on Detroit's west side

A police officer patrolling the neighborhood spotted a fire that turned out to be a burning body early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Awaiting a verdict

Jurors heard closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of a former Michigan State Police trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser right before the teen crashed an ATV and died.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for trick-or-treating this Halloween

It's also nice to have decent weather on Halloween. Most years, it's pretty chilly, and more years than not, there's a chance of rain.

