Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 31, 2018

Jury deadlocked in trial for former MSP trooper in Detroit teen's ATV death

The jury is deadlocked in the trial for a former Michigan State Police trooper charged in a Detroit teenager's ATV death.

25-year-old Westland woman killed in single-car crash on I-96 in Livonia

A 25-year-old Westland woman was killed in a single-car rollover crash Tuesday evening on I-96 in Livonia.

Guns in synagogue killings legally bought, official says

All the guns used in Saturday's massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue had been purchased legally, a federal official said Wednesday.

Metro Detroit Halloween weather: Wet start, but should be dry for trick-or-treaters

It’s a wet and stormy start to your Wednesday and many morning Halloween parades will be moved inside schools around Metro Detroit, or they will be in jeopardy.

ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The deadline to register to vote has come and gone.

