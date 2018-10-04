Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, with initial vote Friday

The Senate braced for a crucial initial vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh's tottering Supreme Court nomination after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set his polarized chamber on a schedule to decide an election-season battle that has consumed the nation.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold front moves in with storm potential Thursday morning

A cold front is on the move through Lower Michigan to start your Thursday.

School bus involved in deadly accident in Texas

A child in Texas was killed when a school bus rolled on its side with dozens of students on board.

Suge Knight to be sentenced

Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight will appear in Los Angeles' Superior Court for sentencing on Thursday.

Hero amputee dog wins award

The American Humane Society has named a 4-year-old quadruple amputee golden retriever from Arizona as its 2018 American Hero Dog.

