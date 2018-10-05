Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Senate votes to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate has pushed Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court past a key procedural hurdle.

Southfield Freeway shooting: 2 people shot, it's unknown who shot them and why

Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night along the Southfield Freeway, but police don't know who shot them, how it happened and why.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool, cloudy Friday with possible showers

A chilly start to your Finally Friday around Metro Detroit with temps in the low 40s for most and some numbers closer to freezing in our North Zone, so we cannot rule out some patchy frost north of I-69 early on.

Officials hold Gordie Howe International Bridge construction 'celebration' event

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder joined Canadian government leaders Friday morning for the Gordie Howe International Bridge Canadian "Construction Celebration" event.

The The Box Office

Bradley Cooper plays a musician alongside a real musician who's making her acting debut. Check out this weeks' box office preview.

