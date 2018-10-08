Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

ATM thieves slam vehicle into gas station at 15 Mile, Harper in Clinton Township

A vehicle slammed into a gas station as part of a smash-and-grab robbery Monday morning at 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

8 children, teen, adult taken to hospital after van crashes into school bus on Detroit's east side

Eight children, a teenager and an adult were taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a school bus on Detroit's east side, officials said.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated thunderstorm possible Monday afternoon

A little mist and drizzle around Metro Detroit as you head out to temps in the mid 50s around Metro Detroit.

Roseville police: Arson suspected in Maple Street house fire

Police suspect arson caused a house to burn Saturday morning in the 28200 block of Maple Street.

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after stabbing at Detroit gas station

One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a stabbing at a gas station in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.