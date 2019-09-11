Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Pickup driver intentionally runs over, kills man at 8 Mile Grill in Detroit

A man was killed Wednesday morning in what Detroit police are calling a hit-and-run at 8 Mile Grill Coney Island in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: More heat with severe storm chance today

We didn't get any relief from the heat overnight and temps around most of Metro Detroit are in the upper 60s to low 70s with some patchy fog.

18 years later, Americans remember Sept. 11 attacks

It's been 18 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the day that never ends.

FAA: 2 killed when airplane crashes into Toledo truck repair facility, catches fire

Two people were killed Wednesday when an airplane crashed into several vehicles at a Toledo truck repair facility and caught fire, officials said.

GM recalls over 3.4M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues

Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a brake problem.

