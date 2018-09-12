Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Student dies after being stabbed at Fitzgerald High School in Warren

A 16-year-old student died at a hospital Wednesday morning after she was stabbed by another student at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

Tracking Hurricane Florence as it nears Carolina coast

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Florence has tropical storm force winds and was 300 miles wide as of Tuesday night.

Pope calls unprecedented meeting of top officials over sexual abuse

Pope Francis has summoned top Catholic officials to discuss the escalating sexual abuse scandal that has plagued the church.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool and foggy start Wednesday

Areas of fog are forming all around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning with temps in the 40s and 50s mixing with moisture from Monday leading to limited visibility in many spots, especially more rural areas.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.