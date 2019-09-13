Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).

​​Detroit residents want answers after leak at Marathon Refinery, rally planned

A leak at the Marathon Refinery in Detroit created an oil vapor cloud over the area and those who live in the area said this is not the first time something like that has happened.

Feds clear out Madison Heights building as part of drug, fraud investigation

Authorities cleared out a Madison Heights building as part of a drug and fraud investigation Thursda

Ford issues safety recall for more than 330K Explorer vehicles

Ford is recalling more than 310K vehicles in the U.S. for an improperly coined seat-frame edge.

2019 Red Wings training camp starts Friday: Here's the schedule

The Red Wings prospects grabbed the title at this year's prospects tournament earlier this week. The team will start to take shape this weekend as they meet for camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe storms today -- here's when

These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, soaking downpours, and deadly lightning.

