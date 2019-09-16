Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man shot by Sterling Heights police at mobile home park

A man is in critical condition after being shot by police in Sterling Heights.

UAW-GM strike: Negotiations underway Monday as workers picket

Video shows UAW workers picketing outside the General Motors Lake Orion Assembly plant on Monday morning.

Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy following proposed agreement to settle opioid lawsuits

Purdue Pharma filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York Sunday as part of its framework for settling litigation with multiple states and governments.

Attacks on Saudi plants disrupt 5% of world's oil production

Attacks on major oil plants in Saudi Arabia have shaken up global oil markets and complicated the already strained relations between the kingdom and its regional arch-rival Iran.

Metro Detroit weather: Light morning rain, warm afternoon temps

We will get some hazy sunshine trying to bust through but it’s a struggle, and a few light afternoon showers are possible during the warmest parts of the day. The showers aren’t much to worry about and will not have a big impact on your mid or late afternoon plans.

