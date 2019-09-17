Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
GM moves striking UAW members to COBRA healthcare coverage
General Motors has moved all striking UAW members to COBRA health insurance coverage.
Perspective on day 2 of the UAW-GM national strike
It’s been more than a decade since the UAW felt the need to strike GM and take the entire company down. Most of the time, when things get contentious, the union goes for a targeted strike.
Man accused of luring child to another area of Ann Arbor middle school for sex act
A man is accused of luring a child under 13 years old to another area of an Ann Arbor middle school during a parent-teacher meeting to perform a sex act, according to authorities.
Metro Detroit weather: Clouds stick around
The clouds will stick around a little longer than we’d like today making for a mostly cloudy Tuesday around Metro Detroit.
Firefighter dead, 6 colleagues injured in Maine building explosion
A fire captain was killed and six colleagues were injured in a building explosion in Farmington, Maine, that may be related to a propane or gas leak, officials said Monday.
