Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 17, 2019

GM moves striking UAW members to COBRA healthcare coverage

General Motors has moved all striking UAW members to COBRA health insurance coverage.

Perspective on day 2 of the UAW-GM national strike

It’s been more than a decade since the UAW felt the need to strike GM and take the entire company down. Most of the time, when things get contentious, the union goes for a targeted strike.

Man accused of luring child to another area of Ann Arbor middle school for sex act

A man is accused of luring a child under 13 years old to another area of an Ann Arbor middle school during a parent-teacher meeting to perform a sex act, according to authorities.

Metro Detroit weather: Clouds stick around

The clouds will stick around a little longer than we’d like today making for a mostly cloudy Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

Firefighter dead, 6 colleagues injured in Maine building explosion

A fire captain was killed and six colleagues were injured in a building explosion in Farmington, Maine, that may be related to a propane or gas leak, officials said Monday.

