Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's on Local 4 News at Noon:

China strikes back with tariffs on $60 billion of US goods

The Chinese government said Tuesday that it would impose tariffs on US goods worth $60 billion following the Trump administration's announcement that it was hitting $200 billion worth of Chinese goods with new tariffs.

Nathaniel Abraham back in court

Nathaniel Abraham was scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Pontiac on a resisting arrest charge.

Modular home drop

Nick Monacelli is covering a special story about modular homes.

Visitation for Danyna Gibson

Gibson was stabbed to death inside a classroom in Fitzgerald High School Sept. 12. The accused killer, 17-year-old Tanaya Lewis, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in Gibson's death. If convicted, Lewis could face life in prison.

1 man dead after shooting on Detroit's west side

The victim was shot in the shoulder, knocked on an unidentified homeowner's door and said told the homeowner he was shot. The victim then removed his sweatshirt, collapsed and fell.

Car slams into gas pump at Ford, Newburgh roads in Westland

Police believe the car's brakes weren't working when the driver lost control and crashed into the pump along Ford Road at Newburgh Road.

Weather

Brandon Roux is tracking cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.

