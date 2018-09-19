Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Operating engineer road work stoppage may be nearing resolution

There has been considerable progress in the road work stoppage situation, and the operating engineers might be back to work soon.

Woman's body found in burned vacant lot in Detroit

An investigation is underway as a body was found in a burned vacant lot in the Boston-Edison District.

Metro Detroit weather: Brief break from the heat, shower and storm chances next

We get to enjoy a brief break from the heat Wednesday all over Metro Detroit as slightly cooler and dryer air is still moving in.

Barricaded gunman in Highland Park ends with one person taken into custody

Police said a gunman that barricaded himself inside a home in Highland Park was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Detroit police seek suspected serial rapist

Detroit police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an unknown man wanted in connection with three criminal sexual conduct incidents and one attempted sexual assault on the city’s west side.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.