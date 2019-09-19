Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

UAW-GM strike: Follow live updates on day 4

Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline.

U.S. Department of Justice files lawsuit against city of Troy for discrimination

The Justice Department announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Troy alleging that the city violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000

Amazon says it wants to build on Pontiac Silverdome site

It's official: Amazon wants to build on the 130 acre Pontiac Silverdome site, which has been in decline since 2002.

Detroit Youth Choir takes 2nd place in 'America's Got Talent' finals

The group finished in second place in the finals and while they're not taking home the $1 million prize, they'll always be champions to the city of Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect Friday, this weekend

Skies will be brilliant and bright today with tons of Thursday sunshine and lower humidity once again with that picture perfect high target of 80°F.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.