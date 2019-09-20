Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Body found in field along Paul Avenue in Dearborn

The body was found in the middle of the field south of Paul Avenue, east of the Southfield Freeway and north of a Home Depot situated along Ford Road. Police closed the northbound Southfield Freeway exit at Paul Avenue.

Woman suspected of violently biting Rochester Hills woman arraigned

The woman was partying with her friend when she started biting her face and ears, according to authorities.

UAW-GM strike: Follow live updates on day 5

Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline.

Detroit Youth Choir homecoming celebration is today at Campus Martius

The celebration will honor the 52 students, music director Anthony White, and the Detroit Youth Choir community as they return home after a stellar run on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Here's the Metro Detroit weekend weather outlook

It's not quite as comfortably cool to start Friday as a little bit of humidity is start to creep into Metro Detroit, but we still have nice 50s and low 60s as you head out.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.