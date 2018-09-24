Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon:

Detroit police seek suspect after 3 people shot at home

Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting early Monday morning in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue.

White House, Kavanaugh deny new allegations

The White House and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied an allegation Sunday made by a second woman accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Bill Cosby sentencing gets underway

Comedian convicted of 3 counts of indecent assault. Will he go to prison, and, if so, for how long?

Detroit police officer allegedly publishes offensive post on social media

A new recruit to the Detroit Police Department was taken off the job Sunday after sending an offensive message on Snapchat.

US-China trade war grows with new tariffs

The trade fight between the United States and China intensified Monday as the two economic superpowers hit each other with their biggest round of tariffs yet.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.