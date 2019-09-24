Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Volkswagen CEO, chairman charged in emissions scandal

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and the company's chairman, Hans Dieter Pötsch, were charged by German prosecutors on Tuesday with stock market manipulation tied to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal.

Crews rescue seniors from fire that destroyed Detroit apartment complex

Crews rushed in Monday to rescue residents of a three-story, 54-unit building senior apartment complex as it burned on Detroit's east side.

Metro Detroit weather: When to expect the next rainfall

We will see a beautiful blend of sun and clouds today with no threat of any rain, and highs in the mid 70s.

Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of Parliament was illegal

In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's highest court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal.

