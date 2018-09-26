Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 26, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Possible tornadoes leave damage in SE Michigan

A powerful storm -- possibly a tornado -- moved through parts of Frenchtown Township in Monroe County on Tuesday night.

Hartland High School evacuated due to possible gas leak

Hartland High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a possible gas leak.

Trump stands alone as globe gathers at the United Nations General Assembly

President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton brought a prop to the UN General Assembly to underscore the Trump administration's primary theme: the US stands on its own.

Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy with wind Wednesday

Flooding rains brought problems to Metro Detroit, but that is all behind us now. A cold front passed through this morning and brought a few early morning showers.

Pope admits Church has lost credibility over scandal

Pope Francis told a crowd of young people in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Tuesday that he understood that many of them were "upset" by the sexual abuse scandals rocking the Catholic Church and that the institution had lost credibility as a result.

