Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Senate panel to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court

A U.S. Senate panel will vote Friday morning on Judge Brett Cavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Michigan road construction work resumes after labor dispute

Operating engineers returned to work sites around Michigan on Friday after a labor dispute put construction projects on hold.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible Friday evening, frost Saturday morning

We are waking up to temps in the mid 40s to low 50s around Metro Detroit with increasing morning clouds ahead of a cold front moving through our area later on.

State police: Shot fired during road rage crash on westbound I-94 near Brush Street

At least one gunshot was fired Friday morning during a road rage incident on westbound I-94 near the Brush Street overpass in Detroit.

Columbus men wanted in several Michigan Best Buy break-ins arrested

Two men from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested Friday after breaking into a Pittsfield Township Best Buy store by sawing through the roof, police said. The men are suspected in multiple Best Buy break-ins across Southeast Michigan.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.