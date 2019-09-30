Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Woman fatally shot on Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit

A woman was shot on the 14000 block of Santa Rosa Drive.

Metro Detroit weather: Afternoon heat

The humidity is up, so lower 80s will feel a few degrees warmer, and those working outside later Monday should be drinking plenty of water. Winds will be shifting from the east to ESE at 5-10 mph, and most of the day will be on the dry side, feeling a lot like summer.

Trump calls House Dems leading impeachment inquiry 'savages'

President Donald Trump called a group of House Democrats "savages" -- language he has previously used for terrorists and gang members -- as Democrats begin revving up their impeachment inquiry into the President's actions regarding Ukraine.

UAW-GM strike reaches 15th day

The United Autoworkers union's strike against General Motors is in its second week.

Rebuilding of northbound I-75 ramps to Big Beaver Road begins

Crews closed the northbound I-75 ramp to Big Beaver Road at 5 a.m. Monday for reconstruction.

