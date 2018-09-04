Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon:

Students return to Detroit public schools amid water shutoff

The water safety concerns at the Detroit Public Schools Community District were made public less than a week ago, and Tuesday, students came face-to-face with the shutoff for the first time.

Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set for a week of marathon hearings before the Judiciary Committee, where senators will drill down into the judge’s background, writings and legal philosophy.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry resigns

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry has resigned after nine months on the job, the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors said Tuesday.

Preliminary exam for mother, boyfriend accused of killing 4-year-old girl

Candice Diaz, 24, and her boyfriend Brad Fields, 28, are accused of abusing and killing Diaz's 4-year-old daughter Gabrielle Barrett.

Sterling Heights man pulls gun on another driver in Troy, police say

A Sterling Heights man was arrested last week after pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident that began in Troy, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.