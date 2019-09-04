Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Hurricane Dorian is Category 2 storm hitting Florida coast

Dorian was a Category 5 storm when it made landfall in the Bahamas over the weekend. It stalled out and decimated portions of the country's northern islands before moving slowly moving north toward the southeast US coast. It's now a Category 2 storm that's skirting the coasts of Florida and Georgia.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, drier day

Skies will become partly cloudy and highs will hit the lower 70s with winds NW 5-15 mph and it will feel much more comfortable throughout the day.

Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Michigan has become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Wednesday, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Death toll in Bahamas likely to rise, authorities say

Homes torn to timbers and vehicles tossed like toys littered whole neighborhoods as rescue teams on Wednesday continued to fight flooding and the waning outer bands of Hurricane Dorian to try to save those still stranded in the northeastern Bahamas.

